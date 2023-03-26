Hyderabad: In an Instagram post, global star Priyanka Chopra treated her fans to her most recent Saturday outing with her husband American singer Nick Jonas. Taking to Instagram, the Barfi actor shared a video of herself and Nick Jonas trying to enjoy Saturday night without their daughter Malti Marie. The video was well received by parents who could relate to it as new parents hardly have time to go for an outing alone.

In the video, Priyanka can be seen sitting and smiling while seemingly tired Nick shakes his head to the music playing in the background. Nick even raises his hand in the air, while Priyanka continues to film him. The selfie video is of late Saturday night when the couple took off some time from their parenting duties to enjoy time together.

Sharing the video on her official Instagram handle, the actor wrote: When mom and dad try to do Saturday night. Reacting to the video, Nick's brother Kevin Jonas, who also is a father now, commented: I feel this. "Lolz the noise must probably scare little Malti Marie if she was there," wrote a social media user.

On the work front, Priyanka is all geared up for her upcoming action-spy thriller film Citadel. The first season of the global series consists of six episodes, with two episodes releasing on Prime Video on April 28 and henceforth one episode releasing weekly until May 26. The Russo Brothers' AGBO and showrunner David Weil are producing the series, which stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, as well as Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. Citadel will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, among other languages.

