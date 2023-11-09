Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, despite their long separation, continue to co-parent their son Arhaan, who recently turned a year older. On November 9, as Arhaan celebrates his 21st birthday, Malaika shared a heartfelt video consisting of his childhood and recent photos, accompanied by a loving birthday message.

On Wednesday, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram account to share a video featuring a collection of the birthday boy's childhood and recent snapshots. Some of these pictures also showcase him posing with his mother, reflecting their strong bond and setting some serious mother-son goals. Upon sharing the video, Malaika expressed her overwhelming feelings by penning a heartfelt note for her son's birthday.

She wished him to have 'the best' life imaginable, encouraging him to live life to the fullest and to experience joy, laughter, and even tears if necessary. Malaika also advised him to indulge in play just as passionately as he pursues his work, emphasizing the importance of sincerity and dedicating time to loved ones and cherished things. Additionally, she expressed her wish for him to have sound sleep and beautiful dreams.

She further wrote, "Always have that toothy smile on your face, and never stop making us all crack up with ur corny humor. And that you always always know you are loved. Happy birthday my sweet sweet boy. Mama loves you the mostest n mama is so proud of you. (sic)"

Apart from her supporting roles in movies, Malaika Arora is renowned for her mesmerizing dance performances on the silver screen. Popularly known as the "Chaiyya Chaiyya" girl, she has showcased her dance prowess in various iconic songs such as Hoth Rasiley, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, and many others.