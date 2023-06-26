Hyderabad: On Sunday night, Malaika Arora was spotted at boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's residence in Mumbai. The diva looked stunning in a sultry outfit as she paid a visit to Arjun on his birthday eve. The duo usually flies out of the country to ring in each other's birthday but on Arjun's 38th birthday, the couple seemingly decided to spend some quality time together in the comforts of home.

Videos and pictures of Malaika arriving at Arjun's home donning a white sleeveless anthurium-print midi dress. The long tank dress from the clothing brand Loewe also featured a slit on the side. Malaika jazzed up her look with a pair of knee-high thong boots from Miu Miu’s spring 2023 runway. The fashion icon also added a Cuban chain to accessorise her look.

The couple was joined by Arjun's younger sister Anshula Kapoor for the celebrations. It seems that Arjun and Malaika planned a cozy birthday celebration at his home. In the viral video shared by a paparazzo, Arjun and Malaika are seen heading while rain adds to the romantic atmosphere.

In a viral video, Malaika is seen setting the dance floor on fire with her killer moves. The diva is seen grooving to her hit dance number Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut Kuttey alongside actors Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Radhika Madaan. Coming up next for him is Ajay Bahl's action thriller film The Ladykiller. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. On the other hand, Malaika is busy with her multi-entrepreneurial projects. The 49-year-old diva runs a fitness studio, and delivery-only food service called Nude Bowls. She also serves as one of the style editors for clothing line The Label Life.