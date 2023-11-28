WATCH MAHESH BABU SAYS RANBIR KAPOOR IS THE BEST ACTOR LATTER CHANTS JAI BABU AT ANIMAL PRE RELEASE EVENT

Hyderabad: The pre-release event of the highly anticipated movie Animal, which is scheduled to be released on December 1, took place in Hyderabad on November 27. This event was attended by not only the cast of the film but also renowned celebrities like Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, and Prabhas. The team behind Animal is currently engaged in nationwide promotions for the movie.

During the promotional event, Mahesh Babu, who was a guest, expressed high praises for the lead actor of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor. In his speech, Mahesh referred to Ranbir as the "finest actor in India." Mahesh, dressed casually in a blue T-shirt and jeans, expressed his admiration for Ranbir, stating that he had previously conveyed his admiration to him.

However, Mahesh felt that his words were not taken seriously then. He emphasized his unwavering support for Ranbir and his belief that the actor is the best in the country. Ranbir standing behind him was visibly moved by Mahesh Babu's words and kept smiling.

When it was Ranbir's turn to speak, he acknowledged Mahesh Babu and recalled messaging him after watching the film Okkadu. The Brahmastra actor expressed his gratitude for the support and kind words. Ranbir also exclaimed, "Jai Babu, Jai Babu," as an expression of his admiration.

During the event, Ranbir humbly touched the feet of filmmaker SS Rajamouli upon meeting him. Rajamouli, the director of RRR, confidently proclaimed Ranbir Kapoor as his favorite actor, and without hesitation, asserted that Ranbir is his top choice. He playfully challenged Ranbir to choose between working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and himself, to which Ranbir selected Vanga.