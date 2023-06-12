WATCH KGF STAR YASH HITS DANCE FLOOR WITH DARSHAN AND RAMYA KRISHNAN AT ABHISHEK AMBAREESHS WEDDING

Hyderabad Superstar Yash definitely loves dancing if his viral video from wedding celebrations of actor Abhishek Ambareesh is anything to go by The KGF star was spotted dancing alongside Kannada actor Darshan A video from the celebration which has now been doing the rounds on social media shows Yash and Darshan tearing up the dance floor while grooving to the song Prema Preethi Nannusiru from Singaporenalli Raja Kulla In the video which has been shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram Yash and Darshan could be seen acing hook steps and urging others to join them Yash also performed a dance with actor Ramya Krishnan His humility and simplicity have won over the Internet Reacting to the video a social media user commented Love uhhh Yash Boss Such a humble man Another user commented Sultan of KGF Queen of Mahasmati One more user wrote Fantastic dance moves love it While other users showered them with red hearts and fire emojis On the work front Yash last appeared on the blockbuster hit KGF Chapter 2 which was released last year The Kannada movie became one of Indian cinema s biggest successes ever Yash has not revealed his next movie after KGF Chapter 2 While fans anticipated the announcement of Yash s upcoming film on his birthday in January the actor asked his fans for a gift of patience and understanding as he needs more time to announce his next project Earlier reports of Yash signing a Hollywood project also did rounds but rumours eventually died downAlso read Yash s wife Radhika Pandit enjoys life on the beach