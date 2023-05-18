WATCH KATRINA KAIF TROLLED FOR WEARING JACKET OFF THE SHOULDER AT MUMBAI AIRPORT

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif never fails to make heads turn wherever she goes. The actor has consistently been gaining attention for her top notch fashion game. On Thursday, the actor was spotted by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as she rocked her voguish airport look in a vest suit and denim jacket. A few netizens, however, trolled her for not wearing her denim jacket properly.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Katrina could be seen donning a grey vest suit. She boosted her fashion game by putting on an oversized denim jacket, which she wore off her shoulder. She had her hair neatly tied up in a braided ponytail. She also wore cool black sunglasses. The diva completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. Katrina looked absolutely stunning and gorgeous in her airport look.

As soon as the video was shared, social media users went all the way to the comment section and dropped their thoughts regarding her airport look. A fan wrote, "Nobody can beat Katrina she is stunning!" Another wrote, "Beyond beautiful! Someone who doesn’t need a MET Gala or Cannes to make heads turn!" One more fan wrote, "Now that's a perfect airport look!"

On the other hand, some netizens trolled her for not wearing her denim jacket properly, with one user commenting, "What's the point of wearing a jacket?" Another wrote, "Jacket ni phnni to utar do na behan (If you don't want to wear jacket then take it off sister)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be next seen alongside Salman Khan in the forthcoming action-thriller Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie is all set to release on the occasion of Diwali 2023. Besides that, Katrina also has the Sriram Raghavan directorial Merry Christmas opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara in her kitty.