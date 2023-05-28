Hyderabad: Actor Karisma Kapoor and her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur were spotted coming out of a restaurant where the two reportedly dined together. A paparazzo account released a video of Karisma exiting the eatery on Instagram on Sunday. In the video, Karisma can be seen wearing a patterned floral suit and black heels for the outing. She completed her look with a purse.

As she made her way towards her car, Karisma smiled and waved to the paparazzi stationed there. She could also be seen saying 'thank you'. Despite the fact that Sunjay was standing near her car, the two did not speak.

Karisma's daughter Samaira Kapoor was also seen with her friends in another video. Samaira was photographed wearing a black dress and white trainers. This is not the first time Karisma and Sunjay were seen together.

The ex-couple celebrated the birthday of their son Kiaan Raj Kapoor earlier this year. It was after a long period that they were sighted together in public. Priya Sachdev, Sunjay's wife, and their children had also joined them. Karisma married Sunjay, who is a businessman from Delhi, in 2003.

The former couple has two children, elder daughter Samaira and younger son Kiaan. Karisma and Sunjay divorced by mutual consent in 2014. Their divorce became tumultuous as both sides lodged various claims against each other.

However, the divorce was finally settled in 2016. Sunjay married Priya Priya Sachdev in 2017. They have two children, a son named Azarias Kapur and daughter Safira Chatwal (from Priya's first marriage).

On the professional front, Karisma Kapoor made her OTT debut in 2020 with the web series Mentalhood. She will appear in Abhinay Deo's forthcoming series Brown. Aside from that, she will co-star in filmmaker Homi Adajania's upcoming film, Murder Mubarak, with Sara Ali Khan.

