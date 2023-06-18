Mumbai: It's a special day for Bollywood's popular Deol family as Sunny Deol's elder son Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya in a few hours. The groom and his family have already arrived at Mumbai's Taj Lands End, where the wedding festivities are currently taking place. Karan made his way to the wedding venue on a ghodi for the baarat.

He is seen beaming with joy in the papped images and videos. As it's a day wedding, the guests have mainly opted for light colour attires. Groom's father Sunny Deol looked dapper in a green-hued kurta and a red Punjbai-style turban.

Bobby Deol also posed for Shutterbugs. He looked handsome in a powder blue sherwani that he paired with a red turban. His wife Tanya Deol looked gorgeous in a suit. Groom's grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra also reached the venue to give his blessings to the couple. He looked the happiest.

Watch: Karan Deol arrives with Band Bajaa Baraat, grandfather Dharmendra steals show as he grooves to desi beats

Sunny and Bobby's cousin Abhay Deol was also spotted at the wedding. Karan and Drisha's pre-wedding festivities began with a roka ceremony on Monday night and videos and pictures from the festivities were trending on social media platforms. A video of Sunny Deol dancing to the song Morni Banke from the 2018 film Badhaai Ho went viral in no time.

Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer. Reportedly, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya. Karan followed in his father's footsteps and took acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019. (With agency input)

