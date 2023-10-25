WATCH KANGANA RANAUT STRUGGLES WITH ARROW AT DUSSEHRA EVENT NETIZENS TAKE POTSHOT AT REEL VS REAL JHANSI KI RANI

WATCH: Kangana Ranaut struggles with arrow at Dussehra event

Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut's appearance at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela during Dussehra made history as she became the first woman to perform the Ravan Dahan. However, her attempt to shoot an arrow at the Ravan effigy was quite eventful. Videos of the event, coinciding with the promotion of her upcoming film Tejas, are going viral on social media.

In one video, Kangana, donning a red saree and surrounded by dignitaries, made several unsuccessful attempts to shoot an arrow at the effigy while a large crowd observed. Her first two attempts missed the mark, with the arrow falling just inches away from her on the podium. By her third attempt, the effigy was set on fire anyhow. During this, her sister Rangoli stepped forward to convey something to her.

The situation garnered laughter from onlookers, while netizens had a field day at Kangana's expense. Some even joked that it would have been perfect if she were riding her wooden horse, referring to memes from her previous film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Others recalled her statement from a few years ago, in which she claimed to be on par with Tom Cruise in performing her action scenes.