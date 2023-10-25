WATCH: Kangana Ranaut struggles with arrow at Dussehra event, netizens take potshot at 'reel vs real' Jhansi Ki Rani
Published: Oct 25, 2023, 1:18 PM
Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut's appearance at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela during Dussehra made history as she became the first woman to perform the Ravan Dahan. However, her attempt to shoot an arrow at the Ravan effigy was quite eventful. Videos of the event, coinciding with the promotion of her upcoming film Tejas, are going viral on social media.
In one video, Kangana, donning a red saree and surrounded by dignitaries, made several unsuccessful attempts to shoot an arrow at the effigy while a large crowd observed. Her first two attempts missed the mark, with the arrow falling just inches away from her on the podium. By her third attempt, the effigy was set on fire anyhow. During this, her sister Rangoli stepped forward to convey something to her.
The situation garnered laughter from onlookers, while netizens had a field day at Kangana's expense. Some even joked that it would have been perfect if she were riding her wooden horse, referring to memes from her previous film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Others recalled her statement from a few years ago, in which she claimed to be on par with Tom Cruise in performing her action scenes.
Kangana's recent appearance was in the Tamil film Chandramukhi 2, which partly broke her box office dry spell of almost eight years. Tejas, in which she portrays a fighter pilot, is set for release in theaters soon. She also hosted a special screening for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Air Force personnel, posing for a photo with NSA Ajit Doval. Additionally, Kangana is preparing for her solo directorial debut with the period drama Emergency, although its release has been pushed to 2024.