WATCH JR NTR JETS OFF FOR NEW YEAR VACATION WITH WIFE AND SONS

Hyderabad: Superstar Jr NTR was papped at the airport on Monday accompanied by his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and his two sons, Abhay and Bhargav. They reportedly took off for a New Year vacation in Japan, with plans to return in the second week of January. Currently, a video featuring Jr NTR with his family has been circulating on the internet.

In an Instagram video shared by a paparazzo account, Jr NTR is seen stepping out of his lavish car in style while holding his younger son, Bhargav's hand. Abhay, his elder son, sported a printed grey sweatshirt, while Bhargav was dressed in a maroon sweater. Jr NTR looked effortlessly dapper in a casual yet comfortable dress. He sported a black hoodie paired with black pants and matching sneakers. His wife, Pranathi, looked beautiful in a blue shirt and jeans.

Given that it is quite rare to witness Jr NTR together with his family in paparazzi visuals, his fans were thrilled to see the video showcasing the actor alongside his wife and two children. They flooded the comment section of the post with red heart and fire emojis.

Upon his return, Jr NTR is scheduled to join the shooting of the film Devara, directed by Koratala Siva. The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and features Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Devara is made as a two-part film, with the first part set to release next year on April 5. Following the completion of Devara, the actor will reportedly team up with director Prashanth Neel for a yet-to-be-titled project, tentatively referred to as NTR 31.