Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor was hounded by paparazzi on Thursday outside ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's house in Mumbai. The Dhadak actor was leaving his house late in the evening and was surprised to find paps stationed outside the house. On being papped by the paparazzi, the actor wittingly responded that the paps should get an award for following people.

The Mili actor was seen in a white loose shirt and matching white pants. She had her sleeves rolled up and completed her look with light brown mojaris. The actor though casually dressed was looking beautiful as she made her way to the parked car. Before leaving the venue, she said to the paparazzi: 'Aap logo ko award milna chahiye aise pichha karne ke liye.'

Prior to this, the Gunjan Saxena actor was spotted at Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh along with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and her sister Khushi Kapoor. The internet was abuzz with a video of actress Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured beau Shikhar touring the Tirupati Balaji temple in Tirumala. At the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center in Mumbai, Shikhar was also seen posing with Janhvi's father, Boney Kapoor.

In the meantime, Janhvi has a compelling slate of films in the works. Alongside Varun Dhawan, she will appear in director Nitesh Tiwari's movie Bawaal. Alongside Rajkummar Rao, she will also appear in the sports drama Mr and Mrs Maahi. Recently, she began shooting for her upcoming film NTR 30 in which she will be seen opposite RRR actor Jr NTR.

