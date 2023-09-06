New Delhi: After Amitabh Bachchan, actor Jackie Shroff reacted to the ongoing controversy over using 'Bharat' instead of 'India'. Jackie Shroff attended the Planet India campaign in New Delhi on Wednesday. During an interaction with the media, he was asked about the buzz that India could now be renamed to Bharat.

Responding to that, Jackie said, “Earlier, our country was called Bharat, right? My name is Jackie, some call me Jocky, and some call me Jaki. People change my name because of that I will not change. Just the name will change, we will not. You people keep changing the country’s name, but don’t forget that you are an Indian.”

Jackie Shroff reacts on India vs Bharat row

Earlier on Wednesday, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan’s latest tweet caught the eyeballs of all the fans. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Amitabh wrote in Hindi, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.” As his tweet came during the India-Bharat row, it seems like Big B has just showcased his support in favour of India's name change.

The invitations extended by President Draupadi Murmu to heads of state, government, and Chief Ministers of States for an official banquet during the G20 Summit in New Delhi sparked a row as the word “India” was replaced with “Bharat”. Rather than the customary "President of the Republic of India," the term "Bharat" was used, triggering speculation within political circles, particularly among members of the Opposition INDIA alliance.

On Tuesday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of the name India adding that PM Modi has increased his hatred towards the name of the country since the day opposition parties decided to name their bloc INDIA. He further stated that the Centre should vacate the President's House and other important government buildings that were built during the times of the Britishers. (With agency inputs)