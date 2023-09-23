WATCH ISHAAN KHATTER PAPPED WITH RUMOURED GIRLFRIEND CHANDNI BAINZ LOVEBIRDS MAKE HAND IN HAND APPEARANCE AT EVENT

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter, the younger brother of actor Shahid Kapoor, is one of his generation's most talented stars. With back-to-back standout performances, the gifted actor has carved out a name for himself in the film industry. However, in addition to his professional endeavours, Ishaan Khatter has also been the subject of rumours regarding his romantic life.

Recently, there have been speculations that Ishaan has found his love again and is dating Chandni Bainz, a model from Malaysia. The rumoured couple has become the talk of the town as they were spotted together for the first time on Friday night, even though Ishaan has been maintaining a dignified silence over his love life.

The Dhadak actor, however, has not yet responded to the rumours about his relationship with Chandni Bainz. The new couple in town went out together to celebrate their friend Ojas Desai's engagement, and they could be seen walking hand-in-hand as they left. Interestingly, Ishaan's brother Shahid Kapoor also attended the event.

For the event, the Phone Bhoot actor opted for a powder blue shimmery shirt, which he paired with black pants. On the other hand, Chandni Bainz looked stunning in a floral thigh-slit gown paired with white heels. She enhanced her look with simple make-up, and a free hairdo, and wore minimal accessories. Ishaan quickly got his rumoured lover into the car and was later seen posing for the shutterbugs. Before leaving, he also interacted with a few fans.