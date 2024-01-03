WATCH IRA KHAN SPOTTED AAMIR KHAN KIRAN RAO ARRIVE FOR MEHENDI CEREMONY IN TRADITIONALS

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set for his daughter Ira Khan's wedding today on Wednesday. Ira in an intimate ceremony is going to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend and fiance Nupur Shikhare. On Tuesday night, Aamir and his son Junaud were seen arriving for Ira's mehendi ceremony. For the unversed, Junaid and Ira are Aamir's children from his first marriage to Reena Dutta.

In paparazzi videos doing the rounds, Kiran Rao, Aamir's second and now ex-wife, was also seen in her car with her son Azad. The mother and son were dressed in ethnic clothing. Earlier in the day, Aamir had gladly posed for the paparazzi. He appeared sporting a black tee and harem trousers. He waved and smiled as he met the photographers with folded hands.

The paparazzi also spotted the bride-to-be Ira Khan in the city on Tuesday. Ira went for a no-makeup look, wearing a black and white printed top with a checkered skirt. She also wore a sling bag and had her hair down. She smiled as the paparazzi approached her for pictures.

For the unversed, Ira and Nupur are getting married on January 3. Notably, Nupur proposed to her long-term partner, Ira, on November 18, last year, in front of close friends and family members. The Khan family was all smiles at the engagement ceremony, from Imran Khan to Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, to actor Fatima Sana Shaikh.