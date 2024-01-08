WATCH IRA KHAN SINGS DANCES HER HEART OUT WITH NUPUR SHIKHARE IN UDAIPUR WEDDING

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare in a registered marriage on January 3. The wedding was a small and intimate gathering of close friends and family members. Following their official marriage in Mumbai, the couple is now all geared up for their traditional festivities in Udaipur, the videos of which were shared by Ira on her Instagram handle.

Ira Khan's Instagram Story

Taking to Instagram Story, Ira has shared videos from their joyful occasion on Monday. In these videos, the bride can be seen wearing a black short outfit with her hair styled in a ponytail, as she sings and dances with pleasure. Nupur can be seen matching her energy. In one of the videos, Ira is seen lip-syncing the Jonas Brothers' song, When You Look Me In The Eye, for her husband while holding his hand. Another video shows Ira sitting on Nupur's lap, enjoying the romantic melodies.

A mehendi ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 8, followed by a pajama party. A sangeet function will be held on Tuesday, January 9, leading up to the couple's official wedding ceremony on January 10. All the festivities are being held at the Taj Aravali Resorts in Udaipur, with an estimated attendance of 250 guests.