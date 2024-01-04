Hyderabad: Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, got married to fitness expert Nupur Shikhare in a registered wedding ceremony at Taj Lands End, Bandra in Mumbai on Wednesday. The wedding ceremony was an intimate affair with only close family members and a few acquaintances attending the event. Several videos from the wedding festivities are out now with the most special one being both Ira and Nupur signing the official wedding papers and announcing the wedding vows.

Spice's social media (Aamir's PR team) published an inside video of Ira and Nupur signing the official marriage paperwork. Aamir was seen standing behind them, along with his ex-wife Reena Dutta and other family members. Ira looked stunning in a traditional dress for her special day, while Nupur opted for a black vest and white shorts. Aamir was dressed in a kurta and dhoti and wore a pink saafa knotted around his head.

Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao both were present at the wedding celebration. In another viral video, Aamir was spotted showering love on his former wife Kiran Rao. While Ira and Nupur were enjoying their time together, Aamir was seen planting a kiss on Kiran's cheek at the wedding. Their endearing moment was captured on camera and became one of the evening's highlights.

Gracing the event were Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, and Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation. Aamir and his ex-wife Kiran Rao exchanged cordial greetings as they welcomed the Ambanis at the event. As for the baraat, Nupur ditched the obvious ghodi or car and came jogging to the wedding venue in athleisure.