WATCH IRA KHAN NUPUR SHIKHARE JET OFF TO UDAIPUR FOR THEIR WEDDING CELEBRATION AAMIR KHAN JOINS

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her longtime partner, fitness coach Nupur Shikhare on January 3. Their grand wedding celebration is scheduled for January 8 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. On Friday afternoon, the couple was spotted entering the Mumbai airport, holding hands. Aamir Khan was also seen departing for Udaipur, accompanied by his son Azad Rao.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are all geared up to celebrate their wedding festivities in Udaipur, surrounded by their close friends and family members. They happily posed for the paparazzi outside the airport as they made their entry. Reena Dutta, Ira's mother, could be seen following behind the couple. In another video, actor Aamir Khan was seen with his son Azad Rao as they jetted off to Udaipurm. Aamir, dressed in a red kurta and flared pants, stepped out of his car and briefly posed for the paparazzi, with Azad by his side. Sporting a cute black t-shirt, Azad went inside with a smile, alongside his father.

During a private ceremony at Taj Lands End in Mumbai on Wednesday, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare signed their marriage documents in the presence of their loved ones. Nupur decided to forgo the traditional baraat and instead chose to jog in the streets, reaching the venue in a vest and shorts. Even while wearing his gym attire, Nupur proceeded to sign the documents, a move that generated plenty of attention and inspired a meme frenzy on the Internet.