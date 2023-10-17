WATCH: 'I am very grateful', says Alia Bhatt after receiving National Award

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was honoured with the prestigious Best Actress Award for her outstanding performance in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 69th National Film Awards held on Tuesday. The award was presented to her by President Droupadi Murmu during a grand ceremony at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Union Minister Anurag Thakur was also in attendance.

"It is a big moment...I am very grateful..," said Alia Bhatt after receiving the award for her film. Accompanied by her husband Ranbir Kapoor, Alia graced the occasion with her presence, exuding elegance in a beautiful beige-coloured embroidered saree that perfectly showcased the essence of Indian culture. Alia has jointly won the accolade for Best Actor with Kriti Sanon, who received the award in the same category for her remarkable portrayal in the movie Mimi.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi shows the journey of a woman who is forced into prostitution by her suitor and eventually rises as a significant and celebrated figure in the underworld and the Kamathipura red-light district. Alia's awe-inspiring performance in the movie not only earned her the Best Actress Award at the IIFA and Filmfare Awards 2023 but also led to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali securing the National Award for Best Editing.