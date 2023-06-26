WATCH HIMANSHI KHURANA BREAKS DOWN AS SHE SPOTS UNCONSCIOUS HORSE DURING KEDARNATH TREK

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana recently made a trip to Kedarnath, where she encountered an unconscious horse on her way. A video of the incident was shared by a paparazzo account on social media in which we can see animal lover Himanshi in tears as she offers water to the horse. Animal brutality in the treks of Kedarnath have from time to come into light, but recently, a video of a horse being drugged to carry more load made headlines, igniting the age-old discussion over animal safety.

The actor took to Twitter to post a message requesting people to be sensitive towards animals. She tweeted: "Pashupati (animal lord) shiv bhagwan ka hi roop hai,in janwaro ko preshan krke shiv ko khush krne chle ho or sirf Reels dekhar mat jao, stop this,,,, agar app walk nahi kar skte or mentally prepare nahi ho, Kedarnath trek is super tough agar ready nahi ho to mat jao ...."

Responding to the video shared by the paparazzo, Television actor rashmi Desai also raise her voice. She commented: "Humble request to all the sanatani. Plz speak up and save them. God dose not want this. And if u can not then this will never give u anything in return. God doesn't want this. Last week Delhi boys tried taking stand for this. But all the yatri just was just watching the tamasha and didn't help. And this local from thier united and unhe itna maara usme ek ladki thi usse tak nahi chora. M sorry par aapki yaatra bhi safal nahi hogi ese to. 🙏Jai Shri raam."

Another user commented: "Do you really think God wants you to visit his shrine by showing such extreme cruelty to these voiceless creatures? Ban this crime." The talk around animal cruelty began after a video of a group of men forcefully making a horse consume drugs came into fore.

