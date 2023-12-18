Watch: Here's what went behind erecting a 120-foot cutout of Prabhas in the heart of Mumbai
Watch: Here's what went behind erecting a 120-foot cutout of Prabhas in the heart of Mumbai
Hyderabad: The makers of Salaar have seemingly taken an unconventional approach to promote the film, bypassing the typical star-studded city tours and interviews. Nevertheless, they're leaving no stone unturned to build anticipation for its release. On Sunday, the team unveiled a massive cutout of Prabhas in Mumbai. Giving a glimpse into what went behind putting together the massive cutout, the makers have now unveiled a behind-the-scene video.
The making-of video showcases the installation of Salaar's 120-feet cutout at Mumbai's R Mall for which a team of 125 people worked tirelessly for weeks to assemble the towering structure. The makers shared this video on X (formerly Twitter), alongside a tweet from Hombale Films' official handle: "R Mall, Mumbai, just got #Salaar-fied! A massive 120-feet cutout of Rebel Star #Prabhas is igniting the hype for this action epic 💥."
R Mall, Mumbai, just got #Salaar -fied!
A massive 120-feet cutout of Rebel Star #Prabhas is igniting the hype for this action epic 💥#SalaarCeaseFire in cinemas from December 22nd!
Leading up to the film's release, a special interview featuring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Prashanth Neel will be released. Salaar trio will be seen in conversation with SS Rajamouli, known for his collaboration with Prabhas in the Baahubali series. This exclusive interview by Rajamouli will premiere on Hombale Films' YouTube channel on December 19.
To heighten anticipation further, the makers announced arrival of Salaar release trailer today at 2 pm. Originally scheduled for a 10:45 am release, the release of the highly anticipated promotional asset got pushed and the change in timing was communicated to fans via social media.
The #SalaarReleaseTrailer might have hit the snooze button, but fear not! It's set to be out 2 PM 🔥 Stay Tuned!
Reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 450 crore, Salaar stands as Hombale Film's pan-India production, aligning with their plan to invest Rs 3000 crore in new content over the next five years. Alongside Prabhas, the film features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Shruti Haasan, and Bobby Simha in pivotal roles. Salaar is set to hit screens on December 21, following the releases of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Mohanlal's Neru in cinema halls.
