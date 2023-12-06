Hyderabad: Sunny Deol who has been basking in the success of his latest release Gadar 2 is in the news once again but this time not for a movie but because of a viral video. The actor drew attention for quite a different reason after a video of him strolling on Juhu Circle went viral. It purportedly shows him him in an inebriated condition. On Wednesday, Sunny took to social media to reveal the truth behind his viral video.

Recently, a video purportedly shows Sunny Deol walking while drunk in Mumbai's Juhu Circle. The video has been making the rounds on the internet. After striking up a conversation with the driver of an autorickshaw, he gets inside it and leaves. However, the truth behind the viral video has now been revealed.

The actor was actually filming a movie called Safar, so he wasn't under the influence of alcohol but was acting. The movie is a remake of the Marathi film Pravas and is helmed by Shashank Udrapurkar. The Gadar 2 actor is seen fumbling something to the auto driver while wearing jeans and a casual white shirt. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Sunny shared a behind-the-scenes video from his upcoming film and wrote, "Afwaahon ka 'Safar' bas yahin tak."

Fans responded to the video as soon as it went viral. Some expressed alarm, some believed it was a deepfake video, and others believed he was actually intoxicated. A different group of users though felt that he was filming a movie.

For the unversed, Deol in an interview a few months ago stated that he doesn't drink and even questioned how people can enjoy and handle alcohol. "It is bitter, has a foul smell and gives you a headache," he'd stated.

Deol last appeared in the action movie Gadar 2, which costarred Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel. Gadar 2 was released in 2023 and marked Sunny Deol's long-awaited comeback to the big screen. The film, directed by Anil Sharma, was a huge box office hit and a follow-up to their 2001 hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

His next role will be in Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947, which is supported by Aamir Khan. He will reunite with Santoshi for the film once again after the two collaborated on hits like Ghayal, Ghatak, and Damini. Additionally, there have been discussions about Border 2, which will be helmed by Anurag Singh.