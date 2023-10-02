WATCH FUKREY 3 ACTOR VARUN SHARMA LOOKS UPBEAT GREETS FANS OUTSIDE THEATRE AMID CHEERS

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor-comedian Varun Sharma, who debuted in Hindi film industry with filmmaker Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's Fukrey, has won the hearts of many with his impeccable acting skills and sense of humour in his flicks. The actor-comedian has appeared in a number of blockbuster films alongside superstars like Shah Rukh Khan. The Fukrey franchise, however, continues to be his closest and 'luckiest' venture, as it is what gave him name and fame in Bollywood.

As his film Fukrey 3 entered theatres, the actor was spotted visiting a single-screen theatre in Mumbai. In a video shared by an Instagram account which goes by the name paparazzo account, Varun Sharma could be seen paying a visit to a single screen in the city to understand the reaction of the public and to create a hype over the movie.

Soon after he reached outside the venue, his fans jammed his car and surrounded him amid screams and lauds. The star then came out of the sunroof of his posh car and greeted his fans. He even took selfies with the frenzied fans before finally bidding them adieu. Meanwhile, Fukrey 3, which was released in theatres on September 28, has been receiving good response and rave reviews from moviegoers.