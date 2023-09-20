Hyderabad: To commemorate Nageswara Rao's 100th birth anniversary, the entire Akkineni family, together with Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil, Amala, and others, assembled at Annapurna Studios. His panchaloha statue was inaugurated by former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday in a star studded event. Ram Charan, Jayasudha, Mohan Babu, Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar, and many other South celebrities were spotted at the event.

Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, and Namrata may be seen having fun together in a few social media images. In addition to many others, Nani and SS Rajamouli were also present. In a speech in honour of his grandfather ANR, Naga Chaitanya said: "His filmography, creative risks, experimenting with new genres is intself a film school. I am one of his students who studies these topics as a case study."

Nageswara Rao, better known by his stage name ANR, was an Indian actor and producer who, over the course of a 75-year career, appeared in a number of important Telugu films. He appeared in more than 255 films and is well recognised for his romantic parts. He played a key role in the 1970s relocation of the Telugu cinema industry from Madras to Hyderabad.

