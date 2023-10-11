WATCH FORCED TO RUN OVERNIGHT DABANGG 2 ACTOR SANDEEPA DHAR GETS EMOTIONAL ON VISITING SRINAGAR HOME AFTER 30 YEARS

Hyderabad: Sandeepa Dhar, who made her acting debut with the 2010 film Isi Life Mein, recently revisited her childhood home in Srinagar. Dhar's visit to the Srinagar home comes after three decades of her family being 'forced' to leave Kashmir overnight. Sandeepa, who hails from a Kashmiri Pandit family and was born in Srinagar, shared her emotional return to her childhood home on Instagram.

In the video shared on Instagram, Sandeepa recounted the past, mentioning how her family had to hastily pack their belongings into a single suitcase and flee the city. In a heartfelt caption, she expressed, "30 years back, my family was forced to run overnight from Srinagar, so we packed whatever we could in just 1 suitcase & fled."

The actor, in her heart-touching note, expressed hope that they would not have to 'run' ever again. "And now, 30 years later we returned to whatever remains of our home. The empty house stands & What remains are the memories that we had made almost 3 decades ago. And this time we don’t have to run. Hopefully never ever!" she concluded her post with a white heart emoji.

In a video she posted, Sandeepa walked through their former garden and house, sharing her surreal feelings with her followers. She took them on a tour of the house, reflecting on the passage of time and the enduring memories.

Dhar featured in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 2 in 2012. Regarding her recent work, Sandeepa was last seen in the acclaimed Netflix series Mai: A Mother’s Rage, starring Sakshi Tanwar, and the Imtiaz Ali-created show Dr. Arora: Gupt Rog Visheshagya. She also featured in the Kunal Kemmu starrer web series Abhay.