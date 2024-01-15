Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who recently appeared in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, is currently experiencing a thriving professional career after the tremendous success of the film. The movie broke all the previous box office records despite receiving mixed reviews and continues to be a hot topic of conversation. Ranbir's bearded look in the film also caught everyone's attention. However, now, almost a month after the film's release, the actor has surprised his fans by appearing with a clean-shaven look for the first time.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram on Monday, Ranbir can be seen stepping out of his luxurious black Range Rover, holding a notebook in his hand. Sporting a casual outfit, the actor effortlessly exuded a stylish look with a printed T-shirt paired with white denim, a white cap and matching sneakers. The video attracted considerable attention due to Ranbir's clean-shaven look, which came long after the massive success of Animal. Paparazzi couldn't help, but admire his new look, expressing their affection with their compliments like "RK, nice look."

Reacting to the video, a fan commented, "Ranvijay kidhar hai?" Another wrote, "He looks so handsome without beard." A netizen commented, "Ye RANVIJAY hai kya?"

Animal is Ranbir Kapoor's latest release, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and other prominent actors in significant roles. It tells a complex narrative filled with clashes and brutal violence, revolving around the intricate father-son relationship.