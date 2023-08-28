WATCH FANS HAIL DEEPIKA PADUKONE AS HULA LOOPS EXPERT AFTER ACTOR ACES CHALLENGE IN BTS VIDEO

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is a jack of all trades as she aces everything she puts her mind on. The actor after ages shared a BTS video with her team. The video showed her having fun with her team members.

In the video shared by the Om Shanti Om actor, we see Deepika taking on a challenge to balance hula loops for as long as she can. After multiple failed attempts, she finally does it with perfection for more than a minute. However, her trainer remained unimpressed.

The actor looked gorgeous in the video. She opted for a plain black crop top and paired it with straight-cut denims. She wore minimal make-up but accentuated her look with bold red lips. As soon as she dropped the video, her fans thronged to the comment sectiona nd dropped heart and fire emoticons. Many heaped praises on her and called her a pro for pulling it off, while others hailed her as hula loops expert.

Prior to this, in a surprise for fans, Vin Diesel also dropped unseen pictures of the Padmaavat actor. Hollywood actor Vin Diesel posted a throwback picture with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone from his 2017 trip to India. Diesel tok to Instagram to share a photo of himself standing in a multicoloured auto-rickshaw. The actor is clothed in a white vest and black jeans, while Deepika sat next to him in the driver's seat.

The image is from the moment he arrived to the country to promote their Hollywood actioner xXx: Return of Xander Cage. "I am really grateful and lucky to have visited so many lovely places, such as India... and to have experienced their rich cultures... A fortunate New Yorker. Haha. Always with love," he captioned the photo. Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette, Ariadna Gutiérrez, Hermione Corfield, and Samuel L. Jackson all appear in the film. It was the third film in the XXX film series and the sequel to XXX (2002) and XXX: State of the Union (2005).

On the work front, Diesel will next be seen in the sequel to Fast X, which is set to be released next year. Deepika will appear as a cameo in Figher, Kalki 2898 AD, and Pathaan.

