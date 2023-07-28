Hyderabad: While strolling through Germany, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor fumbled upon a fan in there. The actor has uploaded a video of a man in Munich, Germany, listening to his 1989 film Ram Lakhan's popular song My Name Is Lakhan. The video begins with a man sitting on the street, listening to a popular song.

In the video, a little later, Anil asks him, "Where did you get this song? Do you enjoy this song? Where are you from? The man says, pointing to the portable speaker, "I am from Transylvania [Romania]." I love India," he quipped.

Though the fan was aware that it was Anil Kapoor's song, he failed to recognise him in real life. The Mr. India actor shared the touching video on Twitter, writing, "Ek raah se guzarte hue mera guzara hua kal mil gaya... This iconic song still resonates in different parts of the world .. In Munich with a gentleman from Transylvania. @bindasbhidu @SubhashGhai1"

The video garnered a lot of views on Twitter with netizens expressing their views on the song, and Anil and the fan's interaction. Many were amazed at the fact that the man in the video, though a big fan of the actor, failed to recognise him. Reacting to the video, a social media user wrote: "Why didn't you tell him that you are the one and only Anil Kapoor from India?" Another one commented: "Usse aap btana bhul gye aap hi anil Kapoor ho 😔" (You forgot to tell him you are Anil Kapoor).

Another one wrote: "Would have loved to see his reaction after knowing that you were in that iconic song, if you actually did tell him....." Another one commented: "He likes india and you’re Mr. India. That’s why he couldn’t recognise you. 😅"

On the work front, Anil Kapoor is gearing up for Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will be released on January 25. Kapoor has been working hard to shape his body to fit his character in Fighter. He was most recently seen in the second season of The Night Manager, a Hindi version of David Farr's 2016 British series. The series also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl.

