WATCH EX FLAMES SARA ALI KHAN AND KARTIK AARYAN SHARE A HUG AT GADAR 2 SUCCESS BASH AS KRITI SANON LOOKS ON

Hyderabad: On Saturday night, stars descended on the red carpet of the Gadar 2 success bash in Mumbai. From superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan, to the young guns of Bollywood, Gadar 2 success party had them all in attendance. Behind the red carpet glitz and glamour, a quiet moment shared by former couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan stole the attention.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan reportedly dated while working on Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal and parted ways before the film hit big screens in 2020. The ex-flames have apparently let bygones be bygones as they seem cordial whenever they meet in public. And a warm hug shared by the two During Gadar 2 success bash yet again proves that Sara and Kartik have grown out of the breakup.

After attending the Gadar 2 success party, Sara, Kartik, and Kriti Sanon were seen exiting the venue together. Donning a fuchsia pink jumpsuit, Sara was oozing Barbie vibes, while Kriti looked stunning in a black bodycon ensemble. On the other hand, Kartik kept it cool in a brown shirt and black trousers while white sneakers rounded off his look for the night.

Before heading for their respective cars, Sara and Kartik were seen sharing a hug while Kriti looked on. The endearing moment between the former lovers has melted the internet as fans are demanding SarTik (as Sara and Kartik are fondly called by their fans) movie soon.

Soon after the video of Sara and Kartik's hug from Gadar 2 success bash surfaced on social media, fans were convinced that one more movie together and these two would rekindle the romance. Reacting to the SarTik video on a paparazzo's Instagram handle, a user wrote, "That ex wala moment," while another chimed in, "Let Sara and Kartik do any other movie and they will fall in love again."

Meanwhile, Kartik also extended his birthday wish to Sara in August. The actor took to Instagram Stories and dropped a picture of them laughing together during Love Aaj Kal promotions. Sharing a birthday post, Kartik wrote, "Happy Birthday Sara :)” and tagged the actor.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino and Kannan Iyer directed Ae Watan Mere Watan. On the other hand, Kartik is busy shooting for Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion. He also has director Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film Captain India and Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3 in his kitty.

