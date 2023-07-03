Hyderabad: The internet was left shocked after Dhanush's new appearance from Tirupathi temple emerged online. The actor has apparently shaved off his bushy beard and has gone completely bald. He was spotted at Tirupati offering prayer to the Lord in his tonsured look.

On social media, a number of images and videos of the actor sporting his new look have gone viral. Along with his children Yatra and Linga, Dhanush was accompanied by his parents Vijayalakshmi and Kasthuri Raja on the trip to Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh. He shaved off his hair and beard before his early morning darshan.

Watch: Dhanush is unrecognisable as he tonsures his head at Tirupati, spotted with sons

Pictures of him on Twitter show him with a hat on his head, a mask covering his face, and a Rudraksha necklace around his neck. According to reports, Dhanush chose this new look for his forthcoming movie D50 as the Atrangi Re actor will appear in a completely never seen before avatar.

Dhanush will both direct and star in this Sun Pictures-produced movie. The film's cast and crew have not yet been made public. The movie will be funded by Sun Pictures. D50's other specifications have not yet been disclosed.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted sporting a thick beard and long hair for his movie Captain Miller. Dhanush had shared the poster on social media writing, "Captain Miller First look! Freedom is respect."

Arun Matheswaran is the director of Captain Miller, a film that dates back to 1930s India. The female protagonist is Priyanka Arul Mohan. The movie is set to release in theatres this year. The official release date is yet to be announced.

