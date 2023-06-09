WATCH DEEPIKA PADUKONE ROCKS ULTRA CHIC AIRPORT LOOK

Hyderabad Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone was seen at the Mumbai airport looking her casual best Every time Deepika appears at the airport she makes sure to amaze everyone with her trendy outfits This time was no exception as she made heads turn with her basic yet elegant appearance Deepika Padukone is seen in the video looking elegant She looked stunning in a white tank top blue jeans and a beige oversized jacket The actress accessorised her look with huge black sunglasses and a chic Louis Vuitton handbag Her hair was pulled back in a ponytail and she carried the look with white trainersIn the video Deepika may be seen walking towards the entrance gate The actress smiled as she greeted the photographers stationed at the airport Deepika is seen in the video collecting an essential card that was dropped by accident She gave over the card to the paparazzi at the airport and her candour won over her followersOn the professional front Deepika Padukone is presently filming Fighter an upcoming aerial action thriller directed by Pathaan s Siddharth Anand The film will be the actor s first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan Anil Kapoor will also play a significant role in this filmSeveral videos of all three actors preparing for their roles in the film have gone viral on social media from time to time She will also make her Telugu film debut in the scifi thriller Project K Deepika will appear alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in the film Nag Ashwin of Mahanati renown is directing the filmAlso read Deepika Padukone flaunts her flawless skin as she enjoys some sun time at beach