Hyderabad: Days ahead of the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) premiere of her upcoming film Project K, actor Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai Airport leaving the city on Tuesday morning. A paparazzo account released a video of the actor at the airport on Instagram. The Om Shanti Om actor made a dazzling appearance dressed all purple.

In the video, Deepika could be seen exiting her car and making her way to the terminal gate. She was wearing a purple coloured T-shirt with matching trousers and a blazer. She completed her look with black boots, dark sunglasses, and a black bag.

Deepika grinned at the paparazzi stationed at the airport as she made her way to the entry gate. She briefly posed for the camera before proceeding inside. As soon as a paparazzo posted her video looking gorgeous as ever in her airport look, fans thronged to the comment section with fire and heart emoticons.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote: "Queen wearing her own Levi's x Deepika Padukone collection." Another one wrote: "Her constant smile ❤️." Another fan commented: "She always looks elegant, proper, stylish and perfect."

Her trip takes place just one week before Project K makes history by being the first Indian movie to premiere at the SDCC. The Project K team announced a few days ago that Deepika, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Nag Ashwin would give attendees of the San Diego Comic-Con an exclusive look into the world of their sci-fi film Project K. Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani also play key roles in the multilingual sci-fi movie directed by Nag Ashwin.

Also read: Makers of Prabhas-starrer 'Project K' unveils merchandise ahead of its Comic-Con launch