WATCH DEEPIKA PADUKONE OBLIGES TO PAP CUTS CAKE AT AIRPORT BEFORE FLYING OFF WITH RANVEER SINGH

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are undeniably one of the most adored couples in the entertainment industry. Whenever they step out together, they effortlessly grab everyone's attention. On the occasion of Deepika Padukone's birthday, which fell on January 5, the couple was captured at the Mumbai airport during the early hours of Monday. Before heading out, the Fighter actress cut a cake and celebrated her special day with the paparazzi.

In a recent paparazzi video, we see Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stepping out of their car at the Mumbai airport. As they made their way towards the gate, a paparazzo approached them with a small cake in his hand. With a smile on her face, the Om Shanti Om actor joyfully cut the cake while the paparazzi and Ranveer Singh sang the traditional birthday song.

Following the cake-cutting celebration, Deepika and Ranveer engaged in a brief conversation with the photographer before proceeding towards the entrance gate. The couple walked hand-in-hand, showcasing their bond, as they strolled into the airport. They took a moment to pose for a few pictures for the paparazzi before bidding farewell.

Deepika looked stunning in a stylish full-length black hoodie dress, perfectly paired with matching shoes. She accessorised with a black handbag and sported dark sunglasses. Her hair was elegantly tied back in a neat bun. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh sported a white t-shirt, complemented with green pants and a long black coat. He completed his look with a black baseball cap, dark sunglasses, and white sneakers.