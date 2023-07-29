Hyderabad: On Friday night, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt gathered with director Karan Johar and other members of the team to celebrate the release of their highly anticipated film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The movie, which released on July 28, has been warmly received by audiences while critics were divided. Marking a revival of Karan's signature commercial cinema genre in Bollywood, the romantic drama opened with double digits at the Indian box office. In light of the film's fantastic start, Johar and his team arranged an intimate party which was marked by Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer Singh, who received accolades for his portrayal of Rocky, arrived at Karan's residence in style, driving his Lamborghini. He sported a white t-shirt, along with a black cap and face mask for the occasion. Alia Bhatt, who charmed audiences with her role as Rani, joined the festivities a little later, looking radiant in a white outfit with a dewy makeup look and flowing hair.

In a delightful surprise, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer's wife, also graced the success bash, arriving separately. Her graceful presence added to the celebratory mood, as she looked stunning in a floral-printed green ensemble with minimal makeup and a carefree hairstyle.

Deepika and Ranveer were later seen leaving the venue together engrossed in a conversation. In a video shared by the paparazzo on Instagram, the duo was seen all smiles as they left KJo's house party for RRKPK. Interestingly, Deepika's absence at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani premiere in Mumbai had set many tongues wagging. The Piku star, who was out of the city, was spotted at Mumbai airport on Friday evening and joined her husband to celebrate the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani at KJo's house at night.

Karan Johar's Mumbai residence witnessed the gathering of some of his closest friends from the film industry, including directors Zoya Akhtar and Ayan Mukerji. Renowned designer Manish Malhotra, who had designed costumes for the film, was also in attendance, celebrating the movie's triumph.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani marks Karan Johar's return to filmmaking after a seven-year hiatus. The film showcases not only the dynamic duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt but also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in crucial roles. Additionally, the movie includes an ensemble cast, featuring Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Churni Ganguly, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and others in supporting characters. Pritam composed the film's music, which includes captivating songs and an original score.

