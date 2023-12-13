WATCH BOBBY DEOL LOOKS CHARMING IN HIS ENTRY SONG JAMAL KUDU FROM RANBIR KAPOOR STARRER ANIMAL

Hyderabad: The controversial film Animal saw an immediate viral response to Bollywood actor Bobby Deol's entry song, Jamal Kudu. The song became a hit even among those who hadn't watched the film, with people grooving to it and adding it to their Instagram reels. After teasing the audio version, the makers of the crime epic have now unveiled the full video of Bobby's character Abrar's entry in the viral song.

In the video, Abrar is seen all set for his third wedding while everybody else around him revels in joy. Bobby can be seen dancing while drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes. Despite his character being mute, Abrar's charisma captivates everyone. Apart from Jamal Kudu, other songs from the film such as Arjan Vailly, Satranga, and Hua Main are also trending on the internet.

During a recent interview with a newswire, Bobby talked about how he came up with the dance step in Jamal Kudu and expressed heartfelt appreciation towards those who have showered immense affection for the song. Bobby narrated a childhood story where he and his companions put their glasses on their heads while enjoying alcoholic beverages. At the time, he couldn't understand the purpose behind such actions, but the memory unexpectedly resurfaced during the filming of Jamal Kudu. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, in turn, lauded Bobby's dance move and approved of it.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra. The actioner revolves around Ranbir's character Ranvijay, the son of Delhi-based business magnate Balbir, played by Anil Kapoor. Animal is a joint production of Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine 1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.