Hyderabad: Actor Bipasha Basu delighted her fans by sharing a heartwarming video on her social media. The video featured Bipasha playfully engaging with her adorable daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on a lazy Sunday. In the clip, the doting mother can be seen having a playful wrestling session with her little one, who was laying on the bed. Bipasha captioned the video with a sweet nickname for her daughter, calling her "Dushtu Mishti Devi."

Bipasha Basu's 'Sunday wrestling' with little 'Gundi' Devi is too cute to be missed

In the endearing video, Devi was seen playfully pressing her mother's nose and tugging at her hair, while Bipasha playfully exclaimed that she is raising a little "Gundi" (female gangster). The actor was clearly enjoying every moment with her little bundle of joy.

Devi looked absolutely adorable in a cute floral-printed blue dress. Bipasha couldn't resist sharing another glimpse of her fashionista daughter on her Instagram story, where Devi was seen wearing a green outfit with a matching headband.

Like mommy, like daughter!

Bipasha Basu and her husband, Karan Singh Grover, welcomed their first child on November 12 of the previous year, which came six years after their marriage. The actor joyfully announced her daughter's name through an Instagram post, referring to her as "Devi Basu Singh Grover," stating that she is the embodiment of their love and the blessings of the divine mother. The couple officially shared the news of their pregnancy on August 16, 2022, with much excitement and anticipation for the arrival of their little one.

Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover, known for his acting skills, is all set to appear in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action thriller film titled Fighter. The highly-anticipated film boasts a star-studded cast, including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. Fans are eagerly waiting for its release, scheduled for January 25, 2024.