WATCH BADE MIYAN AKSHAY KUMAR ARRIVES IN STYLE WITH CHOTE MIYAN TIGER SHROFF AT UMANG 2023 REVEAL EXCITING UPDATE ABOUT UPCOMING FILM

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff made a stunning entry at the Umang 2023 ceremony on Saturday. At the yearly event, the stars from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan made an entrance aboard a police van. Apart from their standout entry, the two took to their Instagram handles to drop an update about their anticipated film together Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

In an Instagram video, Akshay was seen sporting a white shirt with black cargos, while Tiger was dressed in a tee and denim trousers. The actors maintained their balance on the top of a car, making the entrance spectacular. The stars were greeted by a large audience amid cheers. They made their way to the stage to welcome the cops and their families in attendance.

On another note, the two posted updates about their highly awaited film Bade Miya Chote Miyan, which will be released in 2024. Taking to Instagram stories, Tiger wrote: "Bade it's almost time coming with something special for you all this Jan! And see you in cinemas this eid #bmcm. (sic)" Meanwhile, Akshay sharing the same video but as a post wrote: "Always fun catching up with my Chote Miyan, @tigerjackieshroff ,be it for Umang, volleyball or #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan 😁 In theatres this #Eid2024. (sic)"

Going by their hints, it can be assumed that the film's trailer is slated to be unveiled around Republic Day week. The film, directed by Ali Abbaz Zafar and produced by Jackky Bhagnani, is expected to be released in Eid of 2024. Talking about its teaser, a source close to the development said: "The teaser cut is locked and loaded with action featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It is currently in the last phases of post-production, and the team intends to release it around the Republic Day weekend in 2024."

"The teaser will screen all across with the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone led Fighter, as team BMCM will be locking a deal with cinema owners for a big splash on big screen," the source added. The film is billed as a pure big-ticket entertainer with action, comedy, drama, thrill and music.