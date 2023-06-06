WATCH AYUSHMANN KHURRANA APARSHAKTI KHURANA HOLD THEIR MOTHERS HANDS AS THEY RETURN TO MUMBAI POST FATHERS DEATH

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his actor-brother Aparshakti Khurana, together with their mother Poonam Khurrana, arrived in Mumbai from Chandigarh. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on social media, the brothers could be seen leaving the Mumbai airport. They both held their mother's hands as they made their way to their car.

The video shows Poonam walking towards their car as she held her two sons' hands. The brothers talked together and smiled. Aparshakti could be seen asking his mother something to which she smiled and nodded. For the trip, Poonam donned a dark blue kurta paired with white leggings and white sneakers. Ayushmann chose a green T-shirt, black trousers, and sneakers. He also had glasses on. On the other hand, Aparshakti wore a peach shirt over a blue T-shirt paired with matching trousers and white sneakers. Both the brothers carried bags with them.

As soon as the video was shared, social media users flocked to the comment section and reacted to the video. A user commented, "Sending love light strength to you and your family Aayushman (sic)." Another commented, "Aise h hona chahiye har bacche ko. Pyara video (Every child should be like this. Lovely video). One more user commented, "Aise bete har maa ko mile (Every mother should get such sons)."

Ayushmann and Aparshakti's father P Khurrana passed away last month. Aparshakti announced the information through a statement. Later, Ayushmann took to his Instagram account and shared a series of pictures leaving a heartfelt note in the caption as he mourned the death of his father.