WATCH ATIF ASLAM STOPS CONCERT AFTER FANS THROW MONEY AT HIM THIS IS HOW SINGER REACTS

Hyderabad: After popular singers like Arijit Singh, Drake, Bebe Rexha, and Cardi B among others experienced object-throwing from concertgoers, Pakistani singer Atif Aslam became the recent target. The singer stopped his concert halfway after some of his fans threw cash at him while he was performing. However, what truly caught the attention was the singer's graceful response.

A video from the concert, which has now gone viral was shared on Twitter, now called X. In the video, we witness someone throwing money at Atif Aslam while he performs on stage. His immediate reaction can be heard, as he politely requests the person to rather donate the money instead of throwing it at him. Aslam acknowledges the fan's financial capability, but emphasises that their actions are disrespectful towards money.

This video became viral on the internet in no time, prompting numerous fans to express their admiration for the singer's gracious and compassionate behaviour. A netizen commented, "Atif has a lot of patience I would’ve been pissed off." Another commented, "He's such a good man."

Meanwhile, the celebrated Pakistani singer has been captivating audiences worldwide with his soulful melodies for over 20 years. Known for his mesmerising Bollywood renditions, 2023 marks a significant milestone, as it commemorates his illustrious 20-year music career. To celebrate this achievement, the talented artist, embarked on a North American tour from September to November 2023, enchanting fans with exquisite live performances.