WATCH ARBAAZ KHAN HEADS OUT WITH WIFE SSHURA KHAN LATTER AVOIDS BEING PAPPED

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan, who is a makeup artist by profession, were photographed by shutterbugs as they headed out on Thursday night. As the two made their way into the car, Sshura made a conscious effort to avoid the paps. The couple tied the knot on Sunday and had been spotted out and about in the city all week.

In the paparazzi video shared online, Arbaaz was seen wearing denim rugged trousers and a white half-sleeve checkered shirt. The actor kept it simple with a pair of spectacles and white sneakers. On the other hand, Sshura opted for denim shorts and a silk jacket over a black crop top.

Sshura, in an attempt to avoid paps, was seen walking ahead of Arbaaz and hopped on the passenger seat as Arbaaz took control of the steering wheel. She sat next to Arbaaz in the car and was busy concealing her face with her hand and hair. Though Arbaaz too did not greet paps, Sshura made a conscious effort to not get photographed and drove off immediately.

Sshura got introduced to Arbaaz while he was filming his upcoming film Patna Shukla. They exchanged vows at Arpita Khan, Arbaaz's sister's residence in Mumbai. The intimate nikah ceremony was attended by the entire Khan family as well as a few of their Industry friends.

Taking to Instagram, Arbaaz, a couple of hours later, posted the official wedding pictures. Sharing the pictures, he wrote: "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"