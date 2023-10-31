WATCH ANKITA LOKHANDE OPENS UP FOR THE FIRST TIME ON WHAT WENT WRONG BETWEEN HER AND SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT IN BIGG BOSS 17 HOUSE

Hyderabad: In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande shared details of her breakup with Sushant Singh. She revealed that they were together for about seven years and the sudden breakup occurred when Sushant was gaining success in Bollywood. Ankita mentioned that people were trying to manipulate him during that time, but Sushant never explained the reason for their separation. She struggled to move on from the relationship, feeling like she could never love again.

For the first time, Ankita has opened up about what went wrong between her and Sushant. While talking to co-contestant Munawar Faruqui on Bigg Boss 17, Ankita said, "Wo ek dum ek raat mein gayab ho gaya. Success mil rahi thi toh log uske kaan bhar rahe the (He went away from my life suddenly one day. He was getting success so people were trying to manipulate him)."

The episode also witnessed a heated argument between Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain. Aishwarya was upset about a joke Vicky made regarding her and her husband, Neil Bhatt. She initially stayed quiet but later confronted Vicky, leading to a dramatic fight. Neil advised her to let it go, but she continued arguing with Vicky, stating that he should not comment on other people's relationships.

Ankita Lokhande attempted to mediate between Aishwarya and Neil and explained that Vicky shared a close bond with them and didn't intend to hurt anyone. Neil, however, expressed his discomfort with marriage-related jokes and derogatory comments. Ankita assured that she would ask Vicky not to make such comments in the future.