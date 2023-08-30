WATCH ANIRUDH RAVICHANDER SRK SET THE STAGE ON FIRE WITH VANDHA EDAM PERFORMANCE

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan, the lead actor in Jawan, launched the much awaited promotional event during a significant pre-release event in Chennai. The programme is currently underway at Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai. Ahead of its global premiere on September 7, the film's crew and cast assembled together for a mega event.

From the videos pouring in on X (formerly known as Twitter), it is evident that SRK and his team are having a blast. Shah Rukh Khan is here for the audio launch event of Jawan. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Anirudh Ravichander, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and others can also be spotted in the sneak peek videos and pictures doing the rounds on social media.

In one such video, Shah Rukh Khan burned the dance floor as he joined Anirudh Ravichander during his Vandha Edam performance. In another video shared by a dedicated fan page of King Khan, scores of people in the audience can be seen chanting the superstar's acronym SRK, creating a massive fan frenzy moment at the event. Chennai people have been showering much love to the star.

Welcoming the actor in Chennai, a fan captioned a video: Man @anirudhofficial is a Rockstar. He made crowds chant SRK. Nobody has used #ShahRukhKhan’s acronym like #Jawan Team #JawanPreReleaseEvent #JawanAudioLaunch WELCOME TO CHENNAI KING SRK."

Another social media user dropped an endearing video from the event. SRK's gesture on Anirudh hoping that the Pathaan star never stops calling him is winning the internet. Sharing the video, the fan wrote: "Anirudh saying “Shahrukh sir you know i love you and im gonna miss you” is so cute 🫶🏼 and later he went on to say he has been talking to SRK on facetime every other day and hopes SRK doesn’t stop talking to him ever ❤️#JawanPreReleaseEvent."

Earlier, Shah Rukh shared a poster on X and wrote, "Pre-release event. Ready ah? Jawan is coming. Sri Sai Ram Engineering College, Chennai. Tomorrow, 3-7 pm." Sharing the poster, he added, “Vanakkam (Hello) Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans - girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready... I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3 pm onwards.” Jawan is helmed by director Atlee and will hit the theatres on September 7.

