Hyderabad: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set to tie the knot soon, suggest several reports but the alleged couple is yet to confirm the same. After making waves with their consecutive dates in Mumbai, the duo was spotted together in Delhi. On Wednesday night, the couple was spotted at Delhi airport as Raghav came to receive Parineeti upon her arrival in the capital city and a video of the same is going rounds of the internet.

After returning from Doha, Qatar, Parineeti jetted off to Delhi amid her wedding rumours with Raghav. The politician aced boyfriend duty as he received Parineeti at the Delhi airport. Parineeti was seen donning a black shirt and matching t-shirt which she teamed up with a pair of denim. Raghav kept it cool in a sky blue shirt and denim. Escorted by Raghav's security, the couple swiftly zoomed out in a car together.

WATCH: Amid wedding rumours, Raghav Chadha aces boyfriend duty as he receives Parineeti Chopra at Delhi airport

Parineeti and Raghav have maintained silence on their relationship status. But the fact of them being together has been confirmed by the actor's Code Name Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu and Raghav's counterpart and AAP leader Sanjeev Arora. While Harrdy said that he congratulated Parineeti as she finally found the "perfect guy," Arora wished a lifetime of love, happiness, and togetherness to the couple. Parineeti and Raghav are said to be knowing each other since their university days in the UK. According to reports, the two were at the London School of Economics during the same time but the cupid struck over a decade later.