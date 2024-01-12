WATCH AMID BUZZ AROUND PERIOD DRAMA RISHAB SHETTY SPOTTED WITH ASHUTOSH GOWARIKER IN MUMBAI

Hyderabad: South actor Rishab Shetty and film director Ashutosh Gowariker were spotted together in Mumbai on Friday amidst speculations surrounding their forthcoming movie. It has been reported that Rishab and Ashutosh are set to collaborate for the very first time on a pan-India film. According to the report, the two have been in discussions for quite some time now, and things have finally fallen into place.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Rishab can be seen sporting a white shirt paired with ash grey jeans and black shoes. He also wore black glasses that added to his charming look. A slight glimpse of Ashutosh can also be seen in the video. Rishab posed and waved at the paparazzi before leaving with the director.

The upcoming movie is said to revolve around one of the biggest rulers of South India. The director was keen on having an actor from the South who could embody the qualities of a humble individual ascending to the role of an emperor within the storyline. Rishab perfectly fit the bill, bringing the director's search to an end.