WATCH: Amid buzz around period drama, Rishab Shetty spotted with Ashutosh Gowariker in Mumbai
Published: 18 minutes ago
WATCH: Amid buzz around period drama, Rishab Shetty spotted with Ashutosh Gowariker in Mumbai
Published: 18 minutes ago
Hyderabad: South actor Rishab Shetty and film director Ashutosh Gowariker were spotted together in Mumbai on Friday amidst speculations surrounding their forthcoming movie. It has been reported that Rishab and Ashutosh are set to collaborate for the very first time on a pan-India film. According to the report, the two have been in discussions for quite some time now, and things have finally fallen into place.
In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Rishab can be seen sporting a white shirt paired with ash grey jeans and black shoes. He also wore black glasses that added to his charming look. A slight glimpse of Ashutosh can also be seen in the video. Rishab posed and waved at the paparazzi before leaving with the director.
The upcoming movie is said to revolve around one of the biggest rulers of South India. The director was keen on having an actor from the South who could embody the qualities of a humble individual ascending to the role of an emperor within the storyline. Rishab perfectly fit the bill, bringing the director's search to an end.
The report also reveals that producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri is going above and beyond to ensure that the film is a grand visual spectacle. Vishnu Vardhan and the entire team are thrilled to have Rishab Shetty onboard. Following the immense success of Kantara, Rishab has gained a massive following all over the country. Additionally, Ashutosh Gowariker's expertise lies in creating period dramas, making this project one to eagerly anticipate.
READ MORE
- Rishab Shetty yet again denies taking a dig at Rashmika Mandanna: 'Finally someone understood...'
- Kantara 2 teaser X reaction: Netizens convinced Rishab Shetty starrer will beat KGF, Bahubali, Jawan as teaser crosses 3 million views
- Kantara 2 teaser: Rishab Shetty soaked in blood takes us back to origins of legend - watch