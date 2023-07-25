WATCH ALIA BHATT STRUGGLES WITH BENGALI IN BTS VIDEO FROM ROCKY AUR RANI KII PREM KAHAANI KOLKATA PROMOTIONS

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh recently traveled to Kolkata to promote their upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. On Tuesday, Alia took to her social media handle and shared a video from their promotional event in the city, where she greeted her fans in Bangali.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Alia wrote in the caption, "3 days to goo!!! See you in cinemas, 28th Julyy." In the video, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor could be seen seated on a sofa and diligently practicing her Bengali lines before the event. However, she had forgotten her lines, but after a few tries and with a little help from Ranveer, she was able to greet the crowd in Bengali. For the event, Alai opted for a beautiful red and pink saree paired with bold earrings. Ranveer, on the other hand, sported an informal white shirt and black trousers. He complemented his look with a pair of white shoes and white-framed sunglasses.

Fans swarmed to the comment section to react to the video. A fan commented, "Looking Like BENGALI RASOGULLA (added a heart eyes emoji)." Another commented, "Wao mam your Bengali speaking is too good and very clean words you said." One more commented, "Khubie sundor (Very beautiful)." An Instagram user wrote, "You nailed it!"

Alia and Ranveer jetted off to Kolkata on Monday when their new dance number Dhindora Baje Re was released. In the song, the actors can be seen dressed in red and dancing wildly while celebrating Durga Puja. The video song is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant and voiced by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi.