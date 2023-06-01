WATCH ALIA BHATT JOINS FAMOUS HOLLYWOOD CELEBS IN NEW GUCCI VIDEO

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently appeared in a video by fashion house Gucci with some of the biggest Hollywood celebs. As part of a new campaign, the celebrities promoted gender equality. Alia, who has recently been announced as the face of the brand globally, took to her Instagram and Twitter handles to share the Gucci video.

Sharing the video on her social media handles, Alia wrote in the caption, "Excited to be chiming in for Gucci Chime's 10th Anniversary Campaign! Gucci chime for gender equality. Chime in." The video starts with Julia Garner introducing herself, followed by Halle Bailey, John Legend, and Salma Hayek Pinault, who says, "I chime for gender equality." Then Daisy Edgar Jones, Alia, Serena Williams, Julia Roberts, and Idris Elba demonstrate their support for 'education, strength, and dignity'. In the end, Idris says, "We chime as one."

The actor recently traveled to Seoul in South Korea for the Gucci Cruise 2024 show. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor wore a mini black dress with polka-dot cutouts. She finished off her ensemble with a Gucci Jackie 1961 translucent bag and black platform shoes. Alia was announced as the first Indian global ambassador of the luxury fashion brand Gucci last month. The fashion brand took to Instagram to share the news and captioned it, "Alia Bhatt is the House's newest Global Brand Ambassador. To mark the occasion, the actress, producer, and entrepreneur were captured with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag."

Also read: Alia Bhatt and K-pop singer IU pose together for pictures at Gucci Cruise 2024

Meanwhile, on the movie front, Alia will next be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She also has Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in her kitty.