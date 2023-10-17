WATCH ALIA BHATT JETS OFF TO DELHI WITH RANBIR KAPOOR FOR 69TH NATIONAL FILM AWARDS

Hyderabad: Actor Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai on Tuesday morning as she jetted off to New Delhi for the 69th National Film Awards. Alia is gearing up to be honored with her debut National Award for her remarkable performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She was captured at the airport accompanied by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor.

Today marks a momentous occasion for Alia Bhatt, as she's set to receive her first National Award for her exceptional performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The winners were revealed during a press conference ahead of the 69th National Film Awards in August. The prestigious ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, where Alia and other awardees will be bestowed with this honor by President Droupadi Murmu. Alia was seen at the airport, ready to depart for Delhi early in the morning, accompanied by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor.

Paparazzi captured Alia as she exited her car, dressed in a white ethnic suit and heels. She looked radiant with her natural look and a sleek bun hairstyle. Adorned with small white earrings, she carried a large black handbag and greeted the cameras with a smile and a wave. Her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, was with her, sporting a casual black hoodie and posing for the paparazzi before the couple entered the airport.