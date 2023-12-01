Hyderabad: One of the most beloved celebrity couples in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, never miss an opportunity to express their love for each other. On Thursday, Alia stood by her husband Ranbir's side at the screening of the film Animal. The makers of this action-packed thriller hosted a special screening at the Jio Plaza.

Ranbir arrived at the event accompanied by his wife Alia Bhatt, his mother Neetu Kapoor, his mother-in-law Soni Razdan, his father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt, and Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt. The talk of the town was Alia's attire at the premiere. The Raazi actor radiated confidence and donned a black casual suit paired with a white customized t-shirt featuring Ranbir's Animal character. Numerous pictures and videos of Alia wearing the personalized t-shirt went viral on social media.

After much anticipation, the revenge drama starring Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, is finally hitting theaters on December 1. Alongside Ranbir and Bobby, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in lead roles in the film. Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor portray a father-son duo who have always had a tumultuous relationship. However, despite the toxicity, Ranbir's character is indoctrinated to believe that his father is the ‘best father’ in the world.

Initially, Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was scheduled to be released on August 11 this year, which would have clashed with Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2. However, the filmmakers decided to shift the release date to December 1. As Animal gears up for its release, it will face a clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur.

Enthusiasm for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has led to impressive advance bookings, and trade experts predict that it will earn Rs 50 crore in India alone over the weekend. Reports suggest that the film has a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes.