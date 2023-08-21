WATCH ALAYA F DUMPS FITNESS VIDEOS ENDURING PUNCHES ATTEMPTING YOGA POSE AND FALLING

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alaya F, a fitness enthusiast, is a go-getter. The actor aces everything she focuses her mind on. If you are still not convinced, have a look at the video she dropped on Instagram, nailing dance steps to acing yoga postures.

The Freddy actor took to her official Instagram handle in an attempt to share a mini dump of her fitness videos. Sharing the video, she wrote: "A fitness/dance/yoga/gym #dump of videos that never made it to my feed earlier😋" In the video snippets, she can be seen achieving perfection in every realm of fitness.

In the first video, Alaya was seen enduring punches by her gym instructor. The actor showed immense tolerance as she kept smiling all through. In another slide, Alaya could be seen matching steps with her dance instructor. In the next one, the Jawaani Jaanemann actor strikes a yoga pose against the backdrop of a calm sea balancing herself on a net.

Alaya then went on to share a skipping video, and then a video of hers playing tennis. However, in the last slide, the actor dropped a rather funny behind the scenes video of herself falling over while trying a risky yoga pose. In the video, she could be seen losing her composure and stumbling to the floor.

The actor couldn't stop laughing at her own failed attempt. As soon as the actor dropped the videos, netizens thronged to the comments ection to heap praises on her multi-faceted personality. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote: "Is there anything that you can't do 😮 respect +" Amid heart and fire emoticons, another one commented: "I wonder how can you be so perfect and beautiful at everything."

Talking about her professional life, Alaya made her acting debut in the comedy film Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020, and she has since been seen in Freddy, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, and is due to appear in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sri, and Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani.

