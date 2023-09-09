WATCH AKSHAY KUMAR SEEKS BLESSINGS AT MAHAKALESHWAR TEMPLE ON HIS 56TH BIRTHDAY WITH CRICKETER SHIKHAR DHAWAN

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 56th birthday on September 9. To mark his special day, the actor visited the Jyotirling temple of Baba Mahakaleshwar in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain to seek blessings of the Baha Mahakal early on Saturday morning. He was accompanied to the holy shrine by his sister, niece, and son Aarav.

Watch: Akshay Kumar seeks blessings at Mahakaleshwar temple on his birthday with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who was also present there, participated in the prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple together with Akshay, seeking victory for the team in the competitions ahead. The actor-cricketer duo performed Lord Mahakal's Bhasma Aarti (offering with ashes) with zeal and sought Baba Mahakal's blessings.

Later in the day, while speaking with the media, Akshay expressed his prayers for the country's progress and prosperity. Shikhar, despite not being included in the World Cup team, expressed his support and wished for the victory of Team India during his visit to the Mahakal temple. Akshay Kumar had previously paid a visit to the court of Lord Mahakal while filming for his recently released film OMG 2, whose box office collection surpassed Rs 120 crore.

Earlier on Thursday, Akshay took to his Instagram handle to unveil the teaser of his forthcoming movie Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. Sharing the post, he wrote in the caption, "In 1989, one man showed courage and conviction that saved lives! #MissionRaniganjTeaser out now. Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October."

Mission Raniganj is based on the true-life incidents of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission. Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the survival thriller is all set to arrive in theatres on October 6 of this year. Besides this, Akshay will also appear in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. The movie is scheduled for release on February 16 next year.

