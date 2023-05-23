WATCH AKSHAY KUMAR OFFERS PRAYER AT KEDARNATH TEMPLE CHANTS BAM BAM BHOLE

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar, who most recently appeared with Emraan Hashmi in Selfiee, is currently hard at work on the set of his upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In addition to Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran play significant parts in the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed movie. Akshay took a break from his hectic shooting schedule earlier today and flew to Kedarnath. He was spotted at the Kedarnath temple seeking blessings.

Akshay was spotted visiting the holy Kedarnath Temple. The actor's visit to the temple was kept a secret, but his photos and videos became viral once he came out of the temple and greeted his fans. He can be seen leaving the temple with security in the viral footage, while his followers rushed to catch a glimpse of the star.

In the viral video, he can be seen waving at his followers and chanting the Bam Bam Bhole with folded hands. The Ram Setu actor opted for a black t-shirt and matching black. His neck is adorned with a mala, and he has a tika on his forehead.

Akshay also took to his official Instagram handle to post a picture of the holy Kedarnath temple. Sharing the photo, he captioned it in Hindi, which read: "Jai baba Bholenath". Talking about his professional commitments, Tiger and Akshay were recently filming in Scotland. On the sets, Akshay apparently got hurt.

According to the reports, he allegedly suffered an injury during filming an action scene. When Akshay and Tiger got back from filming, they revealed the revised release date for their movie. They informed the audience that the new release date for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is Eid 2024. They posted images from the movie along with the message, "See you at the movies on Eid 2024."

On the work front, Akshay will also appear in Oh My God 2 in addition to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He also has Capsule Gill and Hera Pheri 3 in his kitty.

Also read: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to have Eid 2024 release